D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,395 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

United States Steel Stock Up 8.0 %

United States Steel stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.