D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $214,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE UNM opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

