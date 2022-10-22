D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trex were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TREX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

