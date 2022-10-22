Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,526 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

QRTEA stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $806.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.