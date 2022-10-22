Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

