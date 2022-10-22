Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.46.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

