Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,420.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.