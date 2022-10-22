Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Spire Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,406.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,220 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

