Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,898.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,383 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

