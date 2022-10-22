23,942 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in California Resources by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $44.02 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

