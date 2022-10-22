1,362 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $12,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.89.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

