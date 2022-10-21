Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,365 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $165.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.