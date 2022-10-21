Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,433 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

