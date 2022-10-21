Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMC opened at $42.94 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

