Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar Trading Down 6.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of PLMR opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

