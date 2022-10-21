SCHRODERS IS Ltd Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

