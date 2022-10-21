Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 168,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,331,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

