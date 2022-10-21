NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of NETGEAR worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.45 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $33.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,243 shares of company stock worth $210,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

