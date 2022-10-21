Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Futu by 1,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 311,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $34.09 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

