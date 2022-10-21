Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 41.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $70.42 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

