Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $5,839,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

