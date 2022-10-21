Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

