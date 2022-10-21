Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

