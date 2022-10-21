Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

INDB stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

