Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.64 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

