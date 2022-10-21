Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 757,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $194,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 290,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $74,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.