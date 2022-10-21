Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

