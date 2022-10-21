Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

NARI stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,078. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

