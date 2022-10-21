First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,600.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 413.6% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,907.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,436.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,926.8% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

