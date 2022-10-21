ESL Trust Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

