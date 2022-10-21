Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 6,239 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

