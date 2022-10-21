Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,030,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,078. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

