Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.