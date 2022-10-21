Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 258,888 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 258,888 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Apple were worth $579,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

