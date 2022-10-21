Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 258,888 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 258,888 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Apple were worth $579,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
