Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,986 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 170.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 92.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $97.44 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

