Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.01 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

