Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,217 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Koppers worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $37,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Koppers by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Koppers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 43.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE:KOP opened at $22.48 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $469.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

