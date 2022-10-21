Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 859.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.