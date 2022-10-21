Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,507,000 after purchasing an additional 370,304 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $118.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

