Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Northrim BanCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.