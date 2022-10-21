Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.43% of American Public Education worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

American Public Education stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

