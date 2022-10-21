Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,924 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of QuinStreet worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 41.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 810,499 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuinStreet by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of QNST stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a P/E ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.