Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 2,058.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,400 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

