Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,589 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.26% of Clearside Biomedical worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

