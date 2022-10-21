Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,873 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.43% of Unifi worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Unifi by 64.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 50.9% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 125.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $899,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $9.29 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.15 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

