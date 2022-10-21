Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

