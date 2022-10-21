Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

