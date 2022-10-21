Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.83 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.