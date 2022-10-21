Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

Hess stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

