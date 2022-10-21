Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.35 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

